Nature groups unite to safeguard Garmarah wetland’s rich biodiversity

Dergaon, Dec. 30: Leading nature organization Aashray and the Dergaon branch of Assam Science Society, in association with Neheru ME School, jointly organized an awareness meeting on the conservation of the Garmarah wetland and the birds that visit the wetland situated 8 km off Dergaon town on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that the Garmarah area, with the wetland and other flora and fauna, has every potential of a site of eco-tourism. The birds, including migratory birds, make the place a source of aesthetic beauty.

Aashray's president, Sochi Kr Gohain chaired the meeting, moderated by the Aashray and Dergaon Science Society (DSS) secretary, Dr Sanjoy Kr Hazarika. Explaining the meeting's objectives, the secretary said that steps in the light of conservation are the need of the hour for the future of the Garmarah wetland and its birds.

In his approach paper on the issue, DSS executive member Rajen Pujari explained the need to conserve the Garmarah wetland. Retired associate professor of Botany at DKD College Bijit Ranjan Saikia, retired principal of Kuralguri HS School and retired teacher of Dergaon Girls' HS School Pratap Ch Konoloi delivered their speeches as the appointed speakers.

Addressing the gathering, the Dergaon Co-district Commissioner (CDC) Damodar Barman assured the meeting that he would extend his co-operation in the interests of the wetland and its birds. The CDC also urged the residents to act as watchdogs; otherwise, the conservation of flora and fauna cannot be successful only by enforcing the law of the land.

Similarly, Fishery development officer Arunima Deka observed that the local fish have become extinct due to pollution and other issues. In this regard, the local people near a water body should be strictly vigilant for any poisoning or other negative impacts.

School Managing Committee president Devakanta Barua, HM Jiten Ch Ravidas, senior citizen Deheswaar Bora, and nature activist Manoj Hazarika addressed the meeting.

The meeting started with a song by Padumi Ravidas and her companions and ended with the resolutions taken by the members present.

The resolutions adopted in the meeting included organizing a birds festival at Garmarah from next year, plantation by the road-cum-embankment at Garmarah, abolishing the lessy system of the wetland, setting up three/four bird observation towers, arrangement of police-forest patrolling, and controlling the selling of pesticides among others.

