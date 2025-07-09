Nationwide labour strike hits hard in some Assam districts, fizzles in others

Guwahati, July 9: A nationwide strike called by ten central trade unions yielded mixed reactions across Assam on Wednesday, as workers protested against the Centre's alleged "anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate" policies.

In Guwahati, the epicentre of the protest was Khanapara, where hundreds of trade union members converged at around 9 am, raising slogans condemning the Centre's labour policies.

The city's transport system was severely hit as private buses went off the roads, joined by tourist taxis, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and maxi cabs — all of whom observed a 24-hour wheel lockout.

Cab aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido also remained off the roads, leaving commuters stranded.

“Centre’s anti-worker policies are pushing poor drivers out of work. Many have already stopped driving due to the burden of penalties. We demand immediate action from the government before the entire transport system collapses,” a protestor at Khanapara told The Assam Tribune.

Elsewhere in the state, the bandh’s impact varied in intensity. In Biswanath, a near-total shutdown was observed.

Public transport halted, markets shuttered, and workers from various sectors — including tea gardens and the construction industry — took to the streets.





Shops too remained closed in Biswanath. (AT Photo)

Protesters demanded a fixed minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000, a daily wage of Rs 661 for tea workers, and protection of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Council’s autonomy.

In Jorhat, the response was mixed. While shops and businesses largely stayed open, public transport came to a complete halt due to the wheel lockout enforced by motor workers' unions. Private vehicles continued to ply, limiting the bandh’s impact on daily life.

Nalbari saw hundreds of workers and trade unionists marching with red flags, chanting slogans against the Centre’s alleged sale of public assets to corporates.

“Today, our general strike has transformed into a bandh. Workers and farmers across the nation have joined hands against policies that prioritise corporates over people,” said Nripen Kalita, CITU’s Nalbari district member.

The bandh evoked a mixed response in Silchar. While several banks and business establishments remained shut in certain areas, daily life continued largely uninterrupted in others.





Police personnel stopping the protesters' rally in Silchar. (AT Photo)

Members of organisations like SUCI(C) and AIDSO staged demonstrations, denouncing what they described as the Union Government’s “anti-worker and anti-people” decisions.

Despite the disruptions, law and order remained under control. In Silchar, police maintained a heavy presence across sensitive areas.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Subrata Sen and Additional SP (Crime) Rajat Pal led operations on the ground, swiftly removing picketers and ensuring traffic movement resumed.

Wednesday’s strike followed months of campaigning and consultations, including a state-level motor workers’ convention on June 28, which helped galvanise support and set the tone for the coordinated bandh.