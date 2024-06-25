National scholarship for art awarded to two girls from Nagaon

Guwahati, June 25: Two students from Nagaon have been awarded the national scholarship for art for the years 2023–2024 by the Centre for Cultural Research and Training under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The two students, Jannat Tamlina Hasan and Fariha Islam, are both from Jyoti Art School in Nagaon.

Jannat Tamalina Hasan is the daughter of Jul Hasan Uddin and Tamjida Begum, while Fariha Islam is the daughter of Shahadul Islam and Rahila Khatun, all residents of Nagaon.

Jannat is a seventh-grade student at Christ Jyoti School, Nagaon, and Fariha is a sixth-grade student at Saint Boniface High School, Nagaon.

Both students are receiving training in Assamese manuscript painting under the guidance of internationally renowned artist Sujit Das.

This is the first time that a national scholarship for art has been awarded to students from Nagaon.