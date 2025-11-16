National Press Day: Assam journalists raise alarm over misinformation, press freedom

Guwahati/Nalbari, Nov 16: Assam observed National Press Day on Sunday with programmes in Guwahati and Nalbari focusing on the theme “Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation.” The events highlighted concerns over press freedom, misinformation, and the need to protect journalists’ credibility and security.

At the Guwahati Press Club, the day featured an inter-media quiz competition and the announcement of a year-long fellowship scheme for journalists. Press Club president Khagen Kalita said ten journalists from Assam would be selected across ten thematic categories, each receiving Rs 50,000 for in-depth reporting.

“National Press Day is important for every reporter and journalist,” Kalita said. He added that the day serves as a reminder of the press’s historical significance and its vital democratic role.

The club also extended wishes to senior journalists including P. G. Baruah, Kanakchandra Deka, and Dhirendranath Bezbaruah.

Senior journalist and News 18 Assam editor Parag Moni Aditya expressed greetings to the media fraternity but raised concerns over the lack of institutional support.

“National Press Day reminds us that the nation has kept a day for us,” he said. “But we must question whether it has remained merely symbolic, and whether enough has been done to ensure our safety and economic security. The media has responsibilities towards society, but society also owes something to us.”

In Nalbari, the District Administration and the District Information and Public Relations Office organised a programme at the District Commissioner’s Office auditorium.

Nalbari district administration celebrating National Press Day (Photo: AT)

Welcoming the gathering, District Commissioner Nibedon Das Patowary emphasised the importance of research-based journalism, saying well-informed reporting “benefits society and strengthens public trust.”

Speakers including Niyomiya Barta editor Naresh Kalita, Assam Publications Council secretary Pramod Kalita, and academic Dr Sanjib Kumar Goswami stressed that accuracy must outweigh speed.

Dr Goswami warned that “news must remain grounded in truth, not TRP-driven haste,” urging journalists to rely on field verification rather than single-source information.

Reflecting on his three-decade career, Naresh Kalita said, “Technology has transformed many aspects… but the biggest concern today is trust.” He added that “misreporting harms not just one organisation but the entire media ecosystem.”

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates and tokens of goodwill.