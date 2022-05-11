84 years of service to the nation
Assam

National Lok Adalat to be held on May 14 in Kokrajhar

By Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, May.11: A National Lok Adalat under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA)will be held on the Kokrajhar District court premises on May 14.

As per officials of the Kokrajhar DLSA, pending cases like MACT cases, NI Act cases, Matrimonial cases, civil cases as well as Criminal compoundable cases including M.V related cases from different courts of the district will be taken up at the National Lok Adalat on Saturday for settlement. Pre-litigation matters will also be taken up for settlement by various institutions during the proceedings, the sources said.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kokrajhar has appealed to litigants across the district to avail benefits from the Lok Adalat.

