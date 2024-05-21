National Geographic faces backlash for ‘Assam is mostly inhabited by Hindu Bengalis’ claim

Guwahati, May 21: At a time when the state is suffering from illegal immigrants, the fourth edition of National Geographic's Traveler came under fire for claiming that Assam is mostly inhabited by Hindu Bengalis.

The issue was raised by an X user who posted a snapshot of the page from the book where it was written, “Assam is mostly peopled by Hindu Bengalis, mingled with the Ahoms and Bodos originally from Thailand and Tibet.”

Reacting to the post, a businesswoman from Assam, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury said, “CAA Ami manu ne nemanu? That is the question!”

Another X user asked Natgeo to “refer the authentic history and update asap.”

The post has garnered outrage over the claim that the state is inhabited by Bengali Hindus.



