Narikoli triple deaths: Police seize machete, phone, slippers as probe deepens

Mangaldai, Sept 14: Darrang police have recovered crucial evidence in connection with the mysterious deaths of a couple and their teenage son at Narikoli village under Sipajhar police station. The incident, which came to light on Thursday evening, has shaken the district.

On Friday, police seized a machete with strands of hair, a mobile phone, and a pair of slippers from the roof of the family’s five-storey house. All three items were identified by the brother of the late Dipak Nath as belonging to the deceased. Investigators also found that the house’s CCTV connections had been removed nearly a week ago. Based on these findings, police suspected it to be a case of homicide followed by suicide committed by Dipak Nath.

As reported earlier, the gruesome scene was discovered on Thursday evening. Bloodstains were visible on Dipak Nath’s hands, and his body was found lying in the courtyard. The bodies of his wife, Pratima Nath, and son, Dhritiraj Nath, bearing multiple stab wounds, were recovered from the bedroom. Police believe the two were attacked while asleep.

That night, senior police officials, accompanied by a sniffer dog, forensic experts, and CID personnel, inspected the crime scene and began investigations.

A senior police officer on Friday said preliminary inquiries revealed Nath, a Lat Mandal serving in the Boko Revenue Circle office in Kamrup, had borrowed large sums of money from several individuals. Unable to repay, he had fallen into a deep financial crisis. It is suspected that this debt burden drove him to kill his wife and son before ending his own life.

Notably, Nath had recently constructed a lavish, big-budget five-storey residence, which has now become the grim site of the tragedy.





Correspondent