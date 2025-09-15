Narengi-Kuruwa bridge foundation already laid by Tarun Gogoi in 2016: Congress

Guwahati, Sept 15: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Monday, claimed that the foundation stone for the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge project had already been laid by former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

The statement came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam, during which he inaugurated several infrastructure and healthcare projects, including the bridge project.

“The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge during his visit, but the fact remains that the late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had already done so on March 1, 2016. Perhaps Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma forgot to inform the Prime Minister,” Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi said, at a press meet at Rajiv Bhawan.

Bordoloi also took exception to Modi’s comments that Congress had sided with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“We all know they have a habit of lying. In fact, Amit Shah’s son and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s close friend, Devajit Saikia, organised the Asia Cup with Pakistan. Despite widespread protests, the tournament went ahead. This is hypocrisy of the highest order,” he alleged.

The Congress leader further criticised Modi for what he described as the Prime Minister’s “long neglect” of Manipur.

“After two years and six months of ethnic violence in Manipur, the Prime Minister finally visited the state. In this period, he travelled to 39 countries but could not make time for Manipur,” Bordoloi said.

He added that while Congress had repeatedly demanded the Prime Minister’s visit, it came only now, coinciding with the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika.

“We thank him for coming to Assam for the celebrations, but it is tragic that it took him so long to set foot in Manipur,” he added.

Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi unveiled a slew of infrastructure, healthcare, and energy projects worth Rs 18,530 crore in Darrang and Golaghat districts.

He laid the foundation stones for the Darrang Medical College, along with a nursing college and a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) school.

In addition, Modi also launched two major connectivity projects in the region—the 2.9-km Narengi-Kuruwa bridge, to be built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, and the ambitious 118.5-km Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam with Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

Later, Modi travelled to Numaligarh in Golaghat district, where he inaugurated a bamboo-based ethanol plant built at a cost of over Rs 5,000 crore and also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit.