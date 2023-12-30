Narcotics worth Rs 18 cr destroyed in Dhubri

Dhubri, Dec 30:In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Dhubri Police on Saturday destroyed narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 18,57,28,000 that were seized in various raids in the district. The drugs were burned in a fire in the Rangamati area of Dhubri district in the presence of the Drugs Disposal Committee and high-ranking administrative officials.

The seized drugs included 282.92 grams of heroin, 160.80 grams of brown sugar, 1829.504 kg of marijuana, 50,119 contraband tablets and 86,170 bottles of banned cough syrups.



These drugs were confiscated under Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj and Bilasipara police stations in a total of 92 cases.



"The Drugs Disposal Committee of the District, by following the proper procedure, has been destroying the drugs today," said Nabin Singh, Superintendent of Police, Dhubri district. He also said that the police are very strict about eradicating drugs from the district and are ready to arrest any person who has drugs in their possession, regardless of the quantity.

