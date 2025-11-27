Names are rising abnormally: Gogoi in Jorhat accuses govt of voter roll tampering

Jorhat, Nov 27- Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led State Government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging serious lapses in the electoral roll revision process and large-scale land transfers affecting indigenous and tribal communities.

Addressing a press conference at the Jorhat District Congress Bhawan, Gogoi said, “At present, we need to prioritise strengthening our organisation. This year, we have been working actively in that direction. By travelling across different districts, we continue efforts to strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level.”

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated claims, Gogoi said,

“India is considered one of the world’s biggest IT hubs. Our IIT graduates are going abroad and becoming CEOs. India has immense talent, yet the Election Commission has been unable to remove fake names from the voters’ list. That is exactly what we are questioning.”

He demanded that the ECI take serious cognisance of upcoming Assembly elections in Assam and four other states, adding, “Across the country, there are doubts about the Commission’s functioning. People everywhere are asking whether the Election Commission is truly impartial.”

Gogoi criticised the administrative burden on government staff, saying, “This is why Booth Level Officers in other states are committing suicide. They have realised the public is not satisfied. They do not want to carry out these tasks, but they are being forced. The expectations are unconstitutional.”

He further questioned the Commission’s capacity: “If Aadhaar and NRC could be completed, why has the voters’ list not been revised? Why has the Commission not been able to cut fake names using software?”

Alleging artificial inflation of voter names, Gogoi claimed,“Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has brought BJP workers from outside Assam and included their names in the voters’ list. This means the Assam Assembly election is no longer decided by the people of Assam, but by outsiders.”

Targeting the Chief Minister, he concluded, “His only intention is to save his throne. People have understood this and are prepared to reject the BJP in the 2026 election.”