Nalbari to provide home voting for 1,896 elderly, special facilities for PwDs

Nalbari, March 19: The Nalbari district administration has taken special initiative to facilitate 1,896 octogenarian, nonagenarian, and centenarian voters to cast their votes comfortably in the ensuing State polls. The administration has also taken measures to provide special facilities to 2837 number of specially-abled voters.

Addressing the media, Nalbari district commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary said that the administration would provide all kind of facilities to the senior citizens if they want to cast their votes from their homes. The district commissioner, who is also the district electoral officer, further said that the district has three Assembly segments, including Nalbari, Barkhetri and Tihu LAC.

The district has 6,24,391voters including 3,19,884 male and 3,04,507 female voters. The LAC-wise voters break up were 2,00 278 in Nalbari LAC; 2,19,672 in Barkhetri, and 2,04,441 in Tihu LAC, respectively.

Altogether 825 polling stations will be set up in the district, the DC said. The Nalbari LAC has 292 polling stations, while the Barkhetri LAC has 269, and the Tihu LAC has 264 polling stations, respectively.

The district administration has identified 150 polling stations as “critical” as per the previous criminal records and high polling percentage. He added that special arrangements have been made for some polling stations, located in the interior char areas in the district.

The administration also decided to set up three model polling stations in the district. He informed that the district has 27 static surveillance teams and 27 flying squad teams have been working round the clock.