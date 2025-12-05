Nalbari Students' Union submits memorandum to DC over illegal paramedical institutes

Nalbari, Dec 5: The All Nalbari District Students’ Union on Friday submitted a memorandum to District Commissioner, demanding strict action against two illegal paramedical institutes operating in Chamata and Nalbari town.

The institutes, functioning under the banner of the Northeast Council of Allied Health Science, have allegedly been running without any valid recognition. The revelation has left more than 300 students facing academic and financial uncertainty.

Authorities confirmed that the prime accused, Bokul Sarma, has absconded, while another individual, Paresh Barman, has been held.

Students and union members expressed frustration over how such institutions could operate unnoticed.

“One question we are asking is how these institutes ran for so long in a district that has a Joint Director of Health Services,” a member of the Students' Union said.

He added that many students had paid large sums of money believing the courses were legitimate.

“These students trusted the institute and invested their savings. Now their future is in doubt,” he said.

The Union has demanded that all individuals involved in the operation of the fake institutes be arrested.

“Not just one or two people, everyone associated with this fraud must face action,” the member insisted.

The memorandum submitted to the District Commissioner calls for immediate intervention and a deeper inquiry into how the institutions were allowed to operate.