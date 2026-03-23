Nalbari sees 16 nominations across three seats, multi-cornered fights loom

Nalbari, Mar 23: A total of 16 candidates filed their nomination papers on the final day of filings across three Assembly constituencies in Nalbari district - Nalbari, Barkhetri and Tihu - setting the stage for multi-cornered contests.

In the 38 Barkhetri constituency, BJP candidate Narayan Deka, a former MLA and current GMDA chairman, filed his nomination.

He will face Congress nominee and sitting MLA Diganta Barman. Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) candidate Munindra Doley and Trinamool Congress candidate Aminul Islam also entered the fray.

In the 39 Nalbari constituency, BJP candidate and sitting MLA-cum-minister Jayanta Malla Baruah filed his nomination, while former MLA Ashok Sharma is contesting on a Congress ticket. SUCI’s Kennedy Pegu is also in the fray.

Several Independent candidates, Muktar Hussain, Samsul Haque, Safar Ali and Harichandra Boro, have also filed nominations, making it a crowded contest.

Meanwhile, in the 40 Tihu constituency (earlier Dharmapur), BJP candidate and sitting MLA-cum-minister Chandramohan Patowary filed his nomination.

He will be up against Congress nominee Ratul Patowary and SUCI candidate Pramod Chandra Bhagawati.

Independent candidates Narayan Dutta Bhuya and Bharat Rajbanshi have also joined the contest.

Across the three constituencies, multiple party candidates as well as Independents have entered the fray, indicating the likelihood of multi-cornered contests in the upcoming Assembly elections.