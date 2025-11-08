Nalbari sculptor creates 7-ft statue of Bhupen Hazarika to mark birth centenary

Nalbari, Nov 8: Nayan Kalita, a promising artist of Barkuriha village in Nalbari district, is busy giving final touches to a seven-foot fibre statue of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika to mark the maestro’s birth centenary.

The statue of Dr Hazarika performing on stage with a microphone in his hand will be completed within a couple of days. The statue will be installed on the premises of a rural library at Sonkuriha village in the district. The young artist has been working on the statue for the past one month.

Kalita has already demonstrated his skills by creating statues and busts of 20 prominent personalities including Mahatma Gandhi, Neel Pawan Baruah, and Harinarayan Dutta Baruah.

This young artist had already entered his name in the India Book of Records by drawing a portrait of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on the bank of the Pagladia river with flour and tree leaves during the lockdown.

Kalita, who teaches at a private school, was able to devote himself to painting and sculpting when the school was closed for a long period due to the lockdown.

People came to know about his talent for the first time when he crafted a bust of his mother on the courtyard of his house. He has also drawn portraits of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Homen Borgohain.