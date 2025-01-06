Nalbari schools welcome New Year with 1,000 handwritten magazines by students

Nalbari, Jan. 6: The Nalbari District Elementary Education Office (DEEO) has taken a special initiative to encourage thousands of primary and secondary school students in the district to develop the reading habit besides making them interested in writing poems, stories, etc.

Under the DEEO initiative, the students of 1000 schools in the district prepared one handwritten magazine for each school on the first day of the New Year. The teachers helped the students by including teaching learning materials (TLMs) in the magazines. The magazines published under various names like Mukti, Bantishikha, Nirmali, Dharitri, Ankuran, Kanchioli, Prakriti, Gajali, etc., created an environment to inspire the students to study books and write from their primary stage.

While talking to The Assam Tribune, the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Simanta Kumar Deka said that handwritten or printed magazines have been playing an important role in schools since long. There are many well-known authors in the State who had started their literary journey in their school magazines. Deka further said that such a step was taken as the primary schools do not have enough funds to print magazines. As a result, this effort would help in the intellectual development of the students at their elementary stage. Such initiatives have created widespread enthusiasm among the students and teachers, he said.

The best magazines from each cluster will be selected from among the handwritten magazines produced by the schools and it will be submitted to the block level. Seven best magazines from four education blocks in the district will be selected for the district level. The best handwritten magazines will be selected from a total of 28 handwritten magazines at the district level. The magazines will be submitted to the district from the block level by tomorrow. The block elementary education officer of Borigog Banbhag and Pub Nalbari, Samin Baishya and Mizanur Rahman respectively, completed the block-level selection process.

- By Ramen Kalita