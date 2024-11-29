Nalbari Raas concludes with mass wedding ceremony, 18 couples tie knot

Nalbari, Nov. 29: The Raas festival of Sri Sri Harimandir premises in Nalbari district which started on November 15 concluded on Thursday. The main entrance to the Harimandir was closed at 12 pm on Thursday. The closing ceremony was attended by internationally-acclaimed musician Joi Barua.

On the closing day, a mass wedding ceremony was held at the Harimandir premises under the joint efforts of the Nalbari district administration and Harimandir committee. Eighteen young men and women of the district started their new lives by performing all marriage rituals at the Harimandir premises. The wedding ceremony was held in the presence of thousands of people chanting Vedic mantras.

The brides and grooms were identified as Anindita Das and Balen Bezbaruah of Maura, Ankita Das and Tapan Barman of Ghagrapar, Moni Das and Biswajit Rajbanshi of Rampur, Jonmoni Barman and Dipjyoti Kalita of Sahpur, Susmita Das and Bikash Malakar of Kuwarikuchi, Himashree Pal Das and Suman Das of Bartola, Sabita Das and Harshajit Medhi of Bartola, and Sangeeta Kalita and Jitu Das of Banibari.

District Commissioner of Nalbari, Varnali Deka, said that the district administration has been taking the initiative of mass wedding since last year only to help the poor youths of the district.