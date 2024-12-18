Nalbari man's special 'packaged soil' a hit in Northeast

Nalbari, Dec 17: A young man named Ashok Medhi, a resident of Bali village near Tihu in Nalbari district, has become very popular and prosperous by selling a special kind of packaged soil for agricultural and horticultural purposes. He is not only gaining popularity in Assam but in other states of the Northeast by selling the special packets of soil. Medhi is selling his product in Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, in addition to various parts of the State.

Medhi receives phone calls on a daily basis from residents of different states who want to buy packets of the special soil, which is branded as 'Ashoka Vermicompost'. The young man has been preparing this special soil at his home and selling it to customers of the State since 2003, but an impressive demand for this special soil has arisen in other states as well.

He has become a role model for numerous youths.

Medhi is now sending truck-loads of the packaged soil to other Northeastern states.

Through this entrepreneurial endeavour, Medhi has set a unique example of self-reliance and providing employment to many hitherto unemployed persons.

"I had started the production of a special quality of soil by mixing it with cow dung in 2003 so that it could be used for tub-based and other small gardening activities, targeting urban people," Medhi said when this correspondent visited his production centre recently. He further said that this type of packaged soil did not attract much attention from the customers initially. However, now Medhi's exceptional soil has captured the market to an extent that is beyond his expectations. He has been able to double his income from this small project.

During and after the two COVID-induced lockdowns, the demand for this product increased considerably. Numerous urban people, especially residents of apartment complexes in Guwahati who were confined to their homes due to the lockdown, bought this special soil from him and started gardening at their homes, including on rooftops. The lockdowns helped Medhi to expand his business and he has not looked back since then.

Medhi told The Assam Tribune that the traders are facing pressure from individual customers as he is unable to supply the soil as per their requirement. He further informed that 25 people from his village are working at his manufacturing unit and thereby supporting their families.

Medhi said that his father, Kanak Chandra Medhi, is helping him to look after the production aspect while the young man remains busy with the commercial side. He further said that he brings the soil for this product from Barpeta district by tractor. He also brings manure from 11 large cattle farms in Baksa district by truck.

The exceptional effort of such a young man has shown the path of self-employment to many youths of the State