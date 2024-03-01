Nalbari: Man killed in road accident; highway traffic halted

Guwahati, March 1: A man died on the spot in a road accident at NH27 near Nalbari-Barama, bringing highway traffic to a standstill. The circumstances surrounding the individual's demise remain unclear, and as of the latest update, the ambulance has not yet reached the scene.

The deceased individual's identity has not been disclosed. The incident has prompted a temporary halt in traffic on NH27, causing inconvenience for commuters in the area.