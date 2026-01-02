Nalbari integrated DC office nears completion, 1,000 students to sing on Jan 26

Nalbari, Jan 2: The much-awaited Integrated District Commissioner’s Office in Nalbari is set to be inaugurated soon, marking a major upgrade in the district’s administrative infrastructure.

Constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 50 crore, the eight-storey complex has come up on a sprawling 22 bighas of land along National Highway 27 and is designed to function as a modern, corporate-style administrative hub.

Local MLA and Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday reviewed the progress of the project and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work. He said the integrated campus would house all departments associated with the District Commissioner’s office, along with the offices of the Education Department, Social Welfare Department and the Nalbari Revenue Circle Officer.

A circuit house is also planned within the same premises to further strengthen official infrastructure.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Baruah said the idea behind the integrated office was to ensure better coordination among departments and improved service delivery to the public.

“This DC office has been designed like a corporate office. All district-level departments will function from one campus, making administration more efficient and people-friendly,” he said, adding that the complex is almost ready and preparations are underway to formally dedicate it to the public.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, a special cultural programme has been planned at the premises of the under-construction complex.

“On January 26, around 1,000 boys and girls will come together here to sing ‘Vande Mataram’. We are trying to take the project to a stage where it can host this programme meaningfully,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Baruah inspected and inaugurated several development projects across Nalbari.

He formally inaugurated the newly established MRI centre at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, calling it a major relief for patients in Nalbari and adjoining districts.

“Earlier, due to the absence of an MRI facility, many patients were forced to travel to Guwahati. This machine will save time, money and hardship for thousands of people,” he said.

Providing figures to underline the medical college’s impact, Baruah said that in just three years of its establishment, Nalbari Medical College has witnessed significant growth.

“Around 22,000 people have received treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme here, saving nearly Rs 20 crore of public money. The OPD footfall has crossed 4.72 lakh, while IPD admissions stand at around 1.65 lakh. Despite initial limitations in equipment, the hospital has delivered its best as a newly established institution,” he added, noting that among new medical colleges in Assam, Nalbari records the highest patient inflow.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the under-construction convention centre near the Shaheed Mukunda Kakoti Bus Stand, describing it as another important addition to the district’s civic infrastructure.