Assam

Nalbari: Fire breaks out in Barkhetri, property worth Rs 3 Cr damaged

By The Assam Tribune
Nalbari: Fire breaks out in Barkhetri, property worth Rs 3 Cr damaged
Barpeta, April 11: A massive fire broke out at Rampur in Barkhetri under Nalbari district on Monday night.

The devastating incident took place at a commercial establishment in Rampur Chowk Bazar. Several business establishments in Chowk Bazaar were gutted in the devastating fire.

Locals suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Officials of the Rampur Market Managing Committee said that goods worth about Rs 3 crore were gutted in the fire.

Earlier many incidents occurred in that area, therefore locals have demanded the government and the divisional authorities to set up a fire brigade office at Rampur in Barkhetri of Nalbari district.

Meanwhile, local police and fire brigade reached the spot to douse the fire.

