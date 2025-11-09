Nalbari farmer builds bamboo bridge with Rs 1L savings, reconnects nearby villages

Nalbari, Nov 9: A humble farmer from Nalbari district has emerged as a beacon of hope for his community by constructing a bamboo bridge with his own hard-earned savings.

For nearly four decades, residents of Laupara, the birthplace of Bihogi Kobi Raghunath Choudhary, and neighbouring villages like Ghularpara and Nowapara had struggled due to the lack of proper connectivity.

Amid this long-standing hardship, farmer Bahgaban Talukdar became a symbol of selfless resolve. Dipping into his modest savings, he spent over Rs 1 lakh from his own pocket and, after fifteen days of tireless work, built a sturdy bamboo bridge linking the isolated villages.

“I built this bridge with my own savings in just fifteen days because we’ve been facing difficulties travelling this road. During the monsoon, we often had to swim across the river,” said Talukdar.

The bridge was officially inaugurated on Sunday by Sonabar Ali, President of the Minority Morcha of the Nalbari District BJP.

“This bridge will allow people to travel even at midnight during emergencies. Since we don’t have boat services here, it will be a great help to the villagers,” said Ali.

Frequent floods washed away roads and bridges, forcing villagers, and even the Laupara High School, to relocate.

Now, as the river’s water level has receded, the region has once again become suitable for farming and habitation.

Many former residents have returned, resuming their agricultural livelihood. Yet, transportation remains a daily struggle. With no bridge to cross the river, villagers have long risked their lives travelling on makeshift rafts and small boats.

Locals have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Talukdar and urged the government and concerned authorities to repair the dilapidated roads and ensure better connectivity for the area.