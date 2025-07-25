Nalbari faces 76% rainfall deficit, drought-like conditions destroy crops in 448 villages

Nalbari, July 25: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded a huge deficit in rainfall in Nalbari district this year.

Nalbari district has recorded a massive rainfall deficit of 76 per cent from June 1 to July 18. While the normal rainfall during this period was recorded at 801.6 mm, the district received only 193.6 mm of rainfall this season, said official sources here.

The rainfall deficit has impacted the farmers and those involved in the fishery sector in the district. The water level in the ponds in the district has been receding, and the sali paddy fields have gone dry.

The district has seen an unexpected decline in rainfall since May. According to the Mukalmua centre in the district, only 388.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in May. There was no rain for 14 days in May.

In June, the rainfall in the Mukalmua area was only 575.95 mm. There was no rain for 17 days in the month. The rainfall till July 21 was 684.11 mm. The area received only five days of rainfall this month.

The district has been hit by a prolonged drought-like situation that has severely affected agricultural areas. According to official data, 448 villages in the district have been badly affected by the drought-like situation.

Though farmers in the district have cultivated paddy in only 26,113 hectares of agricultural land, around 11,989 hectares of crops have already been destroyed due to the ongoing drought-like situation.



