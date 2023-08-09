Nalbari: Database for citizens residing outside district in progress

Guwahati, Aug 9: Nalbari district administration is compiling a database of persons from Nalbari district who are now residing outside the district, outside Assam or outside India.

The Nalbari district administration in a statement has urged all the native inhabitants of the district who are presently residing outside to send their details on or before August 10, 2023.

The administration has also issued two numbers where the individuals can send their details – name, current place of residence, current occupation and other relevant details.

The WhatsApp numbers issued by the administration are 8135870703 and 8721969507.







