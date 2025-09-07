Nalbari dacoity-murder: Police arrest three, recover stolen items

Nalbari, Sept 7: The police have made a major breakthrough in the investigation into the brutal robbery and murder of Promod Chandra Barman at his Mohkhuli residence on August 29.

Addressing the press on Sunday, Sub-Inspector Parikshit Lahan confirmed the arrest of three individuals, including a young woman whose identity has not been disclosed.

The other two accused, identified as Mrinmoy Bezbaruah of Bahajan and Bhaskar Jyoti Deka of Mokhuli, have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Police recovered a stolen mobile phone and a scooter taken during the incident. Investigators suspect at least two more individuals linked to the case are still absconding.

A case has been registered at Belsor Police Station under number 83/25, and the probe is continuing.

According to case records, three masked men stormed into Barman’s home around 9:45 pm on August 29.

The assailants tied up Barman and his wife, Mira Talukdar, before looting the house. The victim was killed during the ordeal, carried out in full view of his wife.





Image of Mira Talukdar, wife of the vicitim at the crime scene (AT Photo)

Superintendent of Police Supriya Das, who visited the crime scene soon after the incident, had assured that bringing justice to the victim’s family remains the force’s top priority.

The chilling murder has left the family shattered. Their son, who lives elsewhere, has demanded swift justice, alleging the attack was “pre-planned” and possibly carried out by individuals known to the family.

The crime has also sent shockwaves across Nalbari district, with residents voicing strong demands for enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.