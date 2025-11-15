Nalbari, Biswanath honour tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Biswanath/Nalbari, Nov 15: Marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas was celebrated in Assam on Saturday, with major events held in Bishwanath’s Borgang and Nalbari’s Khatikuchi. The day, observed nationwide, pays tribute to Munda’s revolutionary legacy and his relentless fight against British colonial rule while championing the rights of indigenous communities.

In Borgang, Biswanath district, the ceremony was led by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda. He was received by MP Ranjit Dutta, Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal, Bishwanath MLA Promod Barthakur, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sunita Tanti, District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das and senior officials.

Sonowal inaugurated the programme at the Srimanta Sankardev Auditorium by lighting a ceremonial lamp before Munda’s portrait. The Prime Minister’s address from Gujarat’s Narmada district was livestreamed, and earlier, Sonowal offered tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda at Behali Tiniali.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Birsa Munda was not only a pioneer in the struggle against colonial rule but also a warrior who fought for the rights and culture of indigenous people. His greatness has made him a divine figure for tribal communities.”

He added that the central government has prioritised welfare and empowerment of tribal communities, noting, “People now have opportunities and can climb the ladder of success with confidence.”

Citing President Droupadi Murmu’s journey, he remarked, “Her rise from an Adivasi community to the highest constitutional position is evidence of how the government has worked to uplift backward communities.”

In Nalbari’s Khatikuchi, a commemorative programme was organised by the district administration, attended by Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, GMDC Chairman Narayan Deka, Nalbari DC Nibedan Das Patowary, Zilla Parishad President Gitumoni Baishya and other community leaders.





Cabinet Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah at an event observing Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Nalbari (Photo: AT)

Speaking at the event, Baruah highlighted the crucial role of tribal leaders in safeguarding Assam during Partition. “At a time when attempts were being made to create a divide... the leadership of Rupnath Brahma and Bargaram Deori kept us united,” he said, urging the public to uphold unity and “work as one community, one soul.”

Across Assam, cultural programmes, exhibitions and community gatherings marked the observance, honouring Birsa Munda’s enduring legacy.