Nagaon woman dies of domestic violence, family demands probe

Raha, Jun 15: A tragic incident came to light where a woman from Nagaon died due to alleged domestic violence on Friday.

The woman who was undergoing treatment died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.



According to information received, the woman tied the knot with Monuj Deka of Majarati Village, Nagaon, three years ago.



The victim’s family alleged that she was tortured mentally and physically by her husband and mother-in-law, Kabita Deka, compelling them to admit her to a hospital in critical condition a few days ago.



"While undergoing treatment at the hospital, she died on Friday as she had been suffering from serious psychological injuries," said her family members.



Furthermore, the victim’s relatives also claimed that she had been regularly facing physical and mental torture by her husband's family for the last year, which resulted in her death.



Meanwhile, the victim's family lodged a complaint at the Hoibargaon police post in Nagaon on Friday and have demanded a detailed investigation into the death.

