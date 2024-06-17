Nagaon students invent sensory glasses to avert road accidents

Raha, June 17: Two students of class 10 have created a buzz with their innovative formula for making sensory glasses designed to prevent road accidents caused by drivers' drowsiness.

Students of Missa Higher Secondary School, Kaliabar in Nagaon, Kaushik Neogi, and Shashank Das have made special glasses equipped with sensors that would wake up a driver through an alarm in three seconds when it detects sleepiness.

Inspired by a tragic road mishap near Kaushik’s home where a man lost his life, the two friends stumbled upon the idea to make the glasses by watching YouTube videos and searching on Google.

“We conducted extensive research on Google and watched YouTube for similar products. The products we found on the internet had so many issues. The manufacturer of those products used Arduino Nano, but we tried Arduino Micro, which made it lighter. Secondly, we opted for a smaller battery instead of the heavy 9-volt one that was used before. In addition to all these, we replaced the expensive IBA sensor, which costs around Rs 400, with a more affordable IR sensor priced at Rs 150. Though this glass is working well now, it still requires some improvements,” said Kaushik and Shashank.

They added that these glasses are programmed to sound an alarm if the driver of a vehicle begins to doze off, thus preventing potential accidents.

The two students have been praised by teachers at their school, and locals were proud of their invention. The duo has already showcased their glasses at various events organised in different schools and has earned recognition for their innovative approach to road safety.

