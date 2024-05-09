Nagaon student secures 88% in HS exam, dies in accident days before result

Raha, May 9: The announcement of results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) brought a sense of relief and happiness to several students on Thursday. However, a family in Nagaon is in tears even after their son secured good results in the examination.

Ramen Biswas is the son of Narayan Sarkar and Anupama Sarkar, residents of Kathiatoli in Nagaon. In the recently announced HS results, Ramen secured a percentage of 88 in the science stream. Unfortunately, he is not alive to know how well he scored.

A tragic incident that unfolded in the Panikhaiti area on Sunday claimed the life of a meritorious student. He, along with his friend, were on their way home on public transport when they met with an accident.

Ramen sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Nagaon. Unfortunately, later, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to sources, Ramen Biswa was a student at Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon.

Speaking to reporters, the grieving father said, “My son is not alive to know how well he scored in his exam, however, I am happy that people will remember him as a meritorious student.”