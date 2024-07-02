Nagaon registers first case under new criminal laws

Raha, July 2: Nagaon police in Assam created history by registering its first FIR under the provisions of the new criminal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in the state on Monday.

“The FIR was formally lodged at Nagaon Sadar Police Station at 12.32 pm in connection with theft and looting of cash,” informed Swapnanil Deka, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon district.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by a rickshaw-puller after his mobile phone and a cash amount of Rs 7,000 were stolen from his home on Sunday night.

Police sources further informed that the case was registered under Section 305 (a) and an investigation is underway to locate the stolen items and detain the person behind the crime.

They informed that, as per BNS, Section 305(a) deals with “theft in a dwelling house or means of transportation or place of worship, etc. and fixes punishment” with imprisonment of either description for a term that may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine. "Earlier, this crime with the same punishment was provided under Section 380 of the now-defunct Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a police officer.

It may be mentioned that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Surksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes to the country’s criminal justice system.



