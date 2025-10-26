Nagaon POSCO court sentences father to life term for raping, impregnating minor daughter

Raha, October 26: A special POCSO court in Nagaon delivered a life sentence to a 50-year-old man for the heinous crime of raping and impregnating his minor daughter.

On Friday, Additional District Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge POCSO, Chitra Rani Saikia, sentenced the accused, Pridil Sangma, to imprisonment for life. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 and ordered the accused to pay Rs. 5 lakhs as compensation to the 13-year-old victim for her rehabilitation.

The shocking incident, which came to light following a complaint by the victim's village head, occurred on June 3, 2025, at Amsoi under Raha police station. The court noted that the accused raped his daughter inside their house, exploiting his wife's absence.

Investigation Officer (IO) and In-charge of Amsoi Police Post, Pabitra Kumar Kurmi, stated that the victim's mother discovered the abuse after noticing physical changes in her daughter. She learned that her husband had been sexually assaulting the girl while she was away, leading to the pregnancy. Medical examination confirmed the victim was five months pregnant when the FIR was lodged.

The IO informed that a charge sheet was submitted to the court within a swift 28 days, under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. After police presented six witnesses and evidence was observed, the court found the accused guilty and handed down the life sentence.