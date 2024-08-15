Nagaon Police uncover IED in Barghat; extensive search underway at multiple sites

Raha, Aug 15: Amid heightened tension following a bomb threat from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Nagaon Police have discovered suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at Barghat.

The police confirmed the recovery of a suspicious device encased in a plastic bag at one of the two Nagaon sites listed by the proscribed outfit in its statement issued on Thursday.

Simultaneously, a significant search operation was launched near Aditya Hospital on Nagaon Medical College Road, another location mentioned by ULFA-I in their threat. Details of the findings at this site are still pending.

Earlier in the day, alarm swept through Nagaon as police, acting on the militant group's press release, initiated a rigorous search operation for explosives at several locations.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka led the operation, with teams combing through the district based on the locations provided by ULFA-I.

The recovery was part of extensive search operations initiated after ULFA-I claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations across Assam, including Nagaon, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and multiple sites in Guwahati.

Further examination is ongoing to determine the nature and potential threat of these devices.

Police efforts continue to ensure public safety and neutralise any threats posed by the militant group's claims.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as the investigation progresses.