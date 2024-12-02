Nagaon police solve brutal Nagaon murders, arrest one

Guwahati, Dec 2: Ten days after the brutal killings of four individuals, including three members of a family, in Nagaon’s Gorajan area, the Nagaon police have successfully cracked the case.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka confirmed the arrest of Amal Sarkar, the suspect, in connection with the murders that sent shockwaves across the state.

The four victims—Dhanughar Sarkar, his wife Sarudhari Sarkar, their daughter Jayasmita Sarkar, and Anupam Sutradhar—were found hacked to death at the Sarkar family residence on November 22.

The police recovered a machete believed to be the murder weapon, which has been sent for forensic analysis to Hyderabad.

Deka revealed that the case had a "love angle" at its core. According to the police, Anupam had been in love with Akhi Sarkar, the second daughter of Dhanughar, and had expressed his feelings multiple times. Upon learning of her marriage, he visited her family’s residence to confront them, which led to the tragic events.

“The entire family was killed by Anupam Sutradhar when he went to confront them about his marriage proposal for Akhi. Amal Sarkar, who was nearby, witnessed the crime and attempted to intervene. During the ensuing scuffle, Amal killed Anupam in self-defense,” Deka explained.

The police also revealed that two cases, numbered 405/24 and 406/24, were filed by the families of Dhanughar and by Anupam.

The murders, which initially left investigators stumped, drew the attention of Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh.

On November 24, Singh visited the crime scene to review the progress of the investigation. Following his assessment, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was formed to speed up the probe.