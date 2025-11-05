Nagaon Police bust kidney transplant racket in Hoojgaon, three held

Raha, Nov 5: In a major breakthrough, Nagaon Police have busted a kidney transplant racket operating in Hoojgaon village, leading to the arrest of three suspected traffickers, officials said on Tuesday.

Addressing the press, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnanil Deka said that the bust followed a sustained operation carried out over several days, which exposed an extensive network involved in illegal organ trading. The racket is believed to have been active in the region for several years.

The illicit trade came to light during an awareness meeting against drugs and illicit liquor organised by the Village Women’s Defence Force at Hoojgaon, prompting authorities to initiate a probe.

“Following a detailed investigation, we arrested three suspected gang members identified as Dharani Das alias Bogamula, Mahendra Das, and Deep Das,” SSP Deka informed.

During interrogation, the arrested individuals allegedly named two more accomplices — one Hazarika from Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district and Daulagapu from Guwahati — who were reportedly involved in the organ trade network.

Meanwhile, Dipu Das, headman of Hoojgaon-Kaibarta village, said such illegal activities had been continuing for years, fueled by poverty and alcohol addiction.

“Many villagers, struggling with poor health and financial hardship, were lured into selling their kidneys for quick money. In one family, three of five members had already sold their kidneys,” he revealed.

He added that brokers often offered Rs 3–5 lakh and took villagers to Kolkata under coercion to sell their organs.

Das further alleged that socially aware villagers who had earlier protested the racket were now living in fear after receiving threats from members of the trafficking network.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused and dismantle the wider network behind the illegal kidney trade.



