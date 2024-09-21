Nagaon Police apprehends Dhing gang rape accused in 36 hrs

Raha, Sep 21: Within 36 hours of the heinous crime, the Nagaon Police on Saturday apprehended the accused allegedly involved in the gang rape of a minor in Dhing.

The duo, identified as Ishrafil Hussain and Fuzail Ahmed, had been absconding after committing the heinous crime.

“Working tirelessly to identify their whereabouts through human and technical intelligence and based on a highly reliable input from sources, the accused persons have been apprehended,” police sources informed.

On Thursday, a minor girl was abducted and allegedly raped by two bike-borne miscreants.

The incident took place at Lathiamari area when the girl and her younger brother were returning home after dropping their grandmother. The two miscreants chased the victim on a motorcycle and forcibly took her to an isolated place. They gagged her mouth and drove away leaving her younger brother.

The locals came out after hearing her brother’s cry for help and rescued the girl, however, it was too late by the time and the rapists had fled the scene.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

The incident has caused widespread outrage in the community following which police ensured a prompt action against the criminals to give justice to the victim's family.