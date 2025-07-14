Nagaon online trading scam: Police intervene as investors gherao accused's residence

Nagaon, July 14: The online trading scam has taken a new twist in Nagaon as hundreds of investors gathered outside the residence of Kashyap Phukan, one of the accused in the online trading scam, creating nosy scene on Sunday. The people, who had invested money in the Bulls Eyes trading company, assembled at Nagaon Nehrubali field and then arrived at the residence of Kashyap Phukan located at Morikolong, demanding their money back.

The situation turned volatile and immediately a police team arrived at spot and took Kashyap Phukan to Nagaon police station in order to control the situation, sources said, adding that the angry investors again arrived at the Nagaon police station, demanding action against Phukan and another accused, Anirban Deori.

The investors claimed that they had invested huge funds in the online trading company Bulls Eye, with an anticipation of a high return, but they did not get any benefit.

Later, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Baruah while interacting with the press on the development said that Phukan was taken into custody to maintain law and order situation.

The people of Nagaon are demanding a thorough investigation into the scam, which involves crores of rupees. Many investors had invested in the range of Rs 10 lakh - Rs 50 lakh in the online trading company.

The police are yet to apprehend Anirban Deori, another key accused in the scam. The investors are demanding immediate police action to recover their invested amount, sources added further.