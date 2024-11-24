Nagaon murders: SIT set up to investigate killings; forensic evidence collected from crime scene

Raha, Nov 24: In the wake of a brutal attack that claimed the lives of four individuals in Gorajan, under Rupahihat police station in Nagaon, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh visited the crime scene on Sunday to assess the investigation's progress.

Speaking to the press, Singh expressed his condolences and described the incident as "very tragic". He confirmed that he had directed Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe.

"I have asked Nagaon SP to form a SIT, and a team from the CID, including forensic science experts, has already collected evidence, including fingerprints, from the crime scene. We will expedite the investigation after receiving the laboratory reports,” he said.

The horrific incident occurred on Friday night when a gang of miscreants hacked to death Dhanughar Sarkar, his wife Sarudhari Sarkar, their daughter Jayasmita Sarkar, and another young man, Anupam Sutradhar, from Nagaon’s Teliapatti area.

Singh also revealed that some leads have already surfaced, which are being actively followed by the SIT under the supervision of the Nagaon SP. Investigators are hopeful that these leads will bring them closer to identifying the perpetrators.

On the night of the incident, a gang of miscreants entered the residence of Dhanughar Sarkar in Gorajan village and attacked four individuals with sharp weapons

In a twist of fate, Sarkar's eldest daughter, Navasmita Sarkar, who was supposed to marry on November 27, narrowly escaped the attack as she had gone out for shopping with her brother at the time.