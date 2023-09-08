Nagaon: Mob locks hospital gate due to unavailability of doctors

Guwahati, Sep 8: A tense situation prevailed at Ambagan in Nagaon district of Assam following the absence of doctors during working hours at Ambagan State Dispensary on Friday.

Following the absence of the doctors to treat patients agitated locals locked the entrance gate of the dispensary.

According to locals, they frequently witness the unavailability of doctors and proper medical treatments for the patients.

Reportedly, the locals demanded the development of the facilities in the dispensary or else they would resort to agitation.