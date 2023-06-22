Nagaon: Husband, wife duo killed by cow smuggler's vehicle at Raha

Raha, June 22 : In a heart-wrenching incident a person and his wife were killed at Bamunijan village under Raha police station when they were hit by a speeding SUV bearing registration no. AS 11 L 7795 on Wednesday night.

During the incident three rustlers stole cattle from a residence and tried to flee from the owner and his wife who witnessed them rustling. The owner when tried to intercept the smugglers vehicle rammed into the duo and later met with an accident.

The wife, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to a hospital at night where doctor declared her brought dead.

The situation took a serious turn at night following the incident after which police arrived at the spot and controlled the situation.

The body of deceased Bhadreswar Nath and his wife Sima Devi have been sent to Nagaon BPCH for postmortem.



Meanwhile, the villagers caught two thieves identified as Khairul Islam and Nazir Hussain of Samaguri and Rupohi area of Nagaon while another thief is still on the run.

