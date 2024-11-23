Nagaon family murder mystery: Four bodies found in pool of blood

Raha, Nov 23: Four individuals were discovered lying in a pool of blood at a residence in Gorajan, near Laokhowa, under the Rupahihat police station, on Friday night. The police were alerted by local residents who found the gruesome scene at the residence of one Dhanughar Sarkar.

Three of the deceased, identified as Dhanughar Sarkar, his wife Sanudhar Sarkar, and their daughter Jajasmiti Sarkar, were from the same family. The fourth body remains unidentified as authorities continue their investigation.

Upon receiving the report, police swiftly arrived at the scene and confirmed the deaths. Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, visited the location and assured the public that the police would leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the culprits behind this tragic event.

“This is the first time I have witnessed such a case. Four people are dead, three of whom are from the same family. The police have launched an investigation, and the truth will emerge once the inquiry is complete,” a local resident said.

Sources revealed that Dhanughar Sarkar's second daughter, Akhi Sarkar, a teacher by profession, was scheduled to marry next Wednesday. Akhi, who resides in Nagaon, was expected to return home on Saturday. Her whereabouts and connection to the incident are also part of the ongoing investigation, the police said.

"We have started an investigation and are trying to contact Akhi Sarkar. It is difficult to comment until the investigation is complete," a senior official from the Nagaon police said.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public to remain patient as they work to uncover the circumstances behind this mysterious incident.