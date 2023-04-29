Nagaon: Fake currency notes worth Rs 29.31 lakh seized, one arrested

Guwahati, Apr 29: Acting on a tip off, the Assam Police on Friday seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 29.31 lakh and arrested a person in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The person identified as Rakibul Islam who hails from 2 no Borghuli of Laokhowa area, Assam was is possession of the fake currencies.

As per reports, a team from Rupahihat police station launched an operation in the Rupahihat Kalisthan area following which the fake currency notes worth Rs 29.31 lakh was seized. A printing machine of FICN was also recovered from the house of Islam.