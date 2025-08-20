Nagaon couple pledges posthumous organ donation, felicitated for noble act

Nagaon, Aug 20: In a profound act of selflessness, Nagaon residents Gautam Chandra Saha (64) and his wife Soma Saha (56) have pledged to donate their organs and tissues after their death through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Their commitment is in line with the 'Angdaan-Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan', the Central government's nationwide campaign to pro-mote organ donation.

The couple was recently felicitated for their noble decision by local MLA Rupak Sarma during an event organised by the NGO "Touch of Humanity' at the District Library Auditorium here. This social recognition highlights the growing importance of community-led initiatives in the national health movement, inspired by a strong scientific temperament.

Gautam Chandra Saha, proprietor of a wholesale medicine dealership, and his wife Soma Saha, a dedicated homemaker and family matriarch, have committed to donate all their viable organs and tissues, including livers, kidneys, hearts, lungs, skin, bones, and corneas.

Their pledge has been officially registered with NOT-TO, the apex body under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which oversees the national network for organ and tissue donation. This compassionate act by the Saha family underscores the critical need for organ donors in India.

According to reports, the country's organ donation rate is approximately 0.5 donors per million population, a stark contrast to more than 30 donors per million in some Western nations. The potential to save lives is immense, as one deceased donor can provide a new lease on life for up to eight individuals through organ donation alone, in addition to improving the quality of life for many others through tissue donation.

The exemplary pledge by the Sahas serves as a powerful call to action, reinforcing the message that organ donation offers an opportunity to give the gift of life.