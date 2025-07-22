Nagaon couple donates deceased son’s kidneys, saves two lives; CM lauds gesture

Nagaon, July 22: Sometimes, even in death, life finds a way to bloom. In a moving act of compassion, a grieving couple from Assam’s Nagaon district turned their personal tragedy into a story of hope and humanity by donating their deceased son’s kidneys — saving two lives in the process.

Hemant Singh, a young man from Panigaon in Nagaon, passed away at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday.

While still reeling from the shock of their son’s untimely demise, Hemant’s parents, Chandan Singh and his wife, made the courageous decision to donate his organs — an act that has since touched many hearts.

When GMCH doctors approached the family with a request to donate Hemant’s kidneys to two critically ill patients, the couple, despite their immense grief, said yes.

That decision not only gave two individuals a new lease on life but also became a powerful example of selflessness and humanity.

According to sources, both kidney transplant surgeries were successful, and the recipients are recovering well.

The story quickly spread beyond the hospital corridors and into the wider community, earning admiration from all quarters.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma personally acknowledged the Singh family's noble gesture and directed Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma to visit them and convey the state’s condolences and gratitude.

On Monday, DC Sharma met the family at their residence. Speaking to the press, he said, “Hemant’s parents have done a great thing. Despite losing their son, they showed a remarkable example of kindness by donating his kidneys to save two lives.”

Social workers, community leaders, and residents have applauded their courage, calling their gesture “a gift of life” and an enduring reminder of the power of kindness.

“This act of kindness is a testament to the family's compassion and humanity. It’s a remarkable example for others to follow,” the District Commissioner added.

As Hemant’s heart stopped, two others began to live anew — proof that even in the darkest moments, light can shine through the choices we make.