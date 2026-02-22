Nagaon chemists flag AI-generated fake prescriptions, seek PM’s intervention

Nagaon, Feb 22: Along with the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, the Nagaon District Medicine Dealers Association expressed concern over AI-generated fake prescription, and widespread illegal procurement of restricted medicine from pharmacies across the country.

The pharmacy bodies sought the intervention of the Prime Minister in this regard.

In a press note, Jiban Banik and Manoranjan Borah, president and secretary of the Nagaon District Medicine Dealers Association respectively, stated that illegal procurement of restricted medicine through AI-generated fake prescription would pose a grave threat to public health in general.

The organisation sought a high-level probe into the matter and also urged the Central and State governments to check the issue as early as possible, so that it could be tackled before being a serious menace in the society.