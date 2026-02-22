87 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Nagaon chemists flag AI-generated fake prescriptions, seek PM’s intervention

Pharmacy bodies warned that unchecked digital prescription misuse could fuel drug abuse and called for strict monitoring and regulatory safeguards.

By The Assam Tribune
Nagaon chemists flag AI-generated fake prescriptions, seek PM’s intervention
X

File image of a buyer in a pharmacy in Guwahati. (Representational Image)

Nagaon, Feb 22: Along with the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, the Nagaon District Medicine Dealers Association expressed concern over AI-generated fake prescription, and widespread illegal procurement of restricted medicine from pharmacies across the country.

The pharmacy bodies sought the intervention of the Prime Minister in this regard.

In a press note, Jiban Banik and Manoranjan Borah, president and secretary of the Nagaon District Medicine Dealers Association respectively, stated that illegal procurement of restricted medicine through AI-generated fake prescription would pose a grave threat to public health in general.

The organisation sought a high-level probe into the matter and also urged the Central and State governments to check the issue as early as possible, so that it could be tackled before being a serious menace in the society.

Fake Nagaon 

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X