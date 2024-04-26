Nagaon: Chaos erupts at Laharighat polling station 

Guwahati, April 26: Chaos erupted at the Durabandi Secondary School Centre, located in the Laharighat area of Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency.

Tension gripped the polling station, which falls under the Moirabari police station, as voters were embroiled in a heated outcry.

The exact cause of the commotion remains unclear, but initial reports suggest that the chaos erupted over issues related to the queue management of voters and alleged malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs).