Nagaon admin destroys drugs worth Rs 17.5 crore, steps up war on drugs

Raha, Dec 31: The district administration in Nagaon on Wednesday destroyed narcotics worth over Rs 17.5 crore, including 6.345 kg of heroin, 248 kg of ganja and other banned substances, in a controlled burning exercise at a brick kiln in the Telia Borjaha area.

The destruction was carried out following due legal process and environmental safety norms, in the presence of Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka, and other senior police officials.

“This time, drugs worth Rs 17.5 crore were seized. The number of registered cases has gone up since 2024. While 380 drug-related cases were registered last year, the figure has risen to 388 cases in 2025. Arrests have also increased to 530,” Sharma told the press.

The exercise formed part of the Nagaon Police’s sustained drive against drug trafficking, aimed at making the district drug-free.

Officials said the destroyed contraband had been seized during multiple operations targeting drug suppliers and traders, leading to several arrests.

Reiterating the administration’s resolve, Sharma said the crackdown would continue without exception.

“Through this exercise, we want to send a strong message that no matter how hard traffickers try, our war on drugs will continue unabated. We will not allow drugs to plague the next generation,” he said.

SSP Deka echoed the warning, stating that enforcement measures would be further intensified to turn Nagaon into a drug-free zone.