Nagaon: 10 nabbed in oil theft case, one injured in police encounter

Guwahati, Dec 31: The Assam Police on Thursday night apprehended 10 persons from various parts of the Assam and Meghalaya in oil theft case.

According to reports, a case was registered under the Petroleum Act on the basis of which the Nagaon Police arrested 10 people from Hojai, Barpeta, Golaghat, Guwahati, Nagaon and Meghalaya. Two oil tankers and a four-wheeler was also seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Pranjit Bora, Md Sukkur Ali, Bitu Singha, Ashir Uddin Hoque, Tapan Bania, Sagar Bora, Gopal Dey, Narayan Sarkar, Emdad Ali alias Bhaity and Parul Hussain, said reports.

Meanwhile, Emdad Ali, who tried to escape police custody sustained bullet injuries after police open fired and was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Emdad was arrested by the police from Golaghat, Merapani and was associated with oil theft in many parts of the State.