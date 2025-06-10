Nagaland’s new ILP system draws flak from locals, tourists due to high fees

Diphu, June 10: Nagaland’s new Inner Line Permit (ILP) system has sparked significant backlash from both the locals and visitors due to the high fees and tough requirements. Starting September 20, 2024, the Nagaland government introduced stricter rules that many residents of the nearby regions, including Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, find unfair.

According to a notification issued on May 27, 2025, by the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, the fees for permits have increased exponentially. For example, domestic tourists will now pay Rs 200 for a 30-day permit, up from previous rates, while the foreign tourists will pay Rs 300 for the same length of stay.

Small traders and labourers have also felt the pinch, facing an annual fee of Rs 300 for new permits and Rs 150 for renewals. Labourers will have to pay Rs 150 for new permits and Rs 100 for renewals, yet the costs for other professionals like technical workers and teachers are even higher, with fees reaching Rs 1,500 for permits that will last two or three years. Business partners have been hit the hardest, needing to pay Rs 5,000 for a three-year permit, which is renewable at Rs 3,000. Critics argue that these costs make it difficult for those with lower incomes to visit or find work in Nagaland.

Compounding the issue, the new rules require various documents, such as Aadhaar cards, which many people, especially migrant workers and students, do not have. This makes it harder for them to enter the State. Additionally, if someone needs a local guarantor to obtain a permit, they will incur another fee of Rs 500 each year.

Since December 31, 2024, the previous offline application process turned unavailable, forcing people to navigate an often confusing online system. There’s also uncertainty regarding exemptions for people who have lived in Dimapur since before December 1, 1963, leading to confusion and claims that enforcement may be biased.

Residents and activists have raised concerns about how these rules will be enforced. Currently, only magistrates can fine people who violate the ILP rules, but there’s a lack of clarity on penalties, which raises worries about potential abuse by police during checks.

Reports of harassment have started to emerge, making many people concerned about how these changes could negatively affect tourism and trade in Nagaland. Overall, the public reaction has been overwhelmingly negative, with many calling for the government to reconsider its decision.