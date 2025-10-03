Naga miscreants attack Tengatol village, torch 90 houses on Assam-Nagaland border

Jorhat, Oct 3: Nearly 90 houses were set on fire late Thursday night after a group of heavily armed Naga miscreants attacked Tengatol, a minority-dominated village located in the disputed B Sector of the Assam-Nagaland border near Sarupathar in Golaghat district.

The incident took place around 11:45 pm when the miscreants reportedly entered the village and carried out coordinated attacks involving gunfire, grenade explosions, and arson.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers first fired several rounds into the air to create panic, forcing residents - many of whom were asleep - to flee their homes in fear.

Villagers said the assailants then set fire to homes and property destroying livestock, vehicles, household items and important documents. Many residents escaped into nearby rivers, paddy fields, forests, and bamboo groves.

A local resident from the area recounted the situation.

"The Naga miscreants came shooting and dragged us out of our homes before setting them ablaze. They told us to leave, claiming this is Naga land. But our families have lived here for generations. my father and grandfather were killed by miscreants and now we are being forced to leave again."

Another villager said, "Around midnight, we were asleep when we suddenly heard gunfire. My father came and informed us about what was happening. Initially, we thought it might not escalate, but then we saw them firing and throwing bombs."

"Except for the Namghar, everything has been reduced to ashes. There were nearly 400 Naga miscreants involved", he added.









The delayed arrival of security forces has drawn sharp criticism, with locals alleging that personnel from the 155th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached the site much later, allowing the assailants to inflict extensive damage.

Following the incident, a large contingent of Assam Police has been deployed in the area. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat and Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh have visited the site to assess the situation.

Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan condemned the attack on microblogging site.

"I strongly condemn the attack by Naga miscreants on the Assam-Nagaland border and have requested the Hon’ble Chief Minister to take the strictest possible action", Phukan said.

The incident has once again highlighted the long-standing border tensions along the Assam-Nagaland border, which have seen repeated flare-ups over land disputes.

As of now, no casualties have been officially reported. Relief operations are being mobilised, and the government is expected to make a formal statement soon.