Sonitpur's Naduar gets state's first co-district commissioner’s office

Naduar, April 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Naduar constituency's first-ever co-district commissioner’s office. The state-of-the-art, four-storey building will be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sarma highlighted the significance of co-districts, a Cabinet-approved initiative that has reshaped the state’s governance framework.

“The creation of sub-districts has brought immense administrative benefits to the people of Assam. Naduar will now experience the same ease and efficiency in governance as that of cities,” he stated.

Sarma also announced a major road project under the Assam Mala scheme - a 20 km stretch from Itakhula to Sotiya Diplonga via Tiwaripal, a long-standing demand of local legislator Padma Hazarika.

“I am happy to announce that this road will be constructed within this year,” Sarma confirmed.

Additionally, a new RCC bridge over the Ghiloridari tributary in Panpur Road, Biswanath, will be built with an allocated budget of Rs 7 crore, the Chief Minister declared.

In response to public demand, Sarma hinted at the construction of a college in Sariduar and stadiums in Tupiya, Sariduar, and Jamuguri, breaking the norm of stadiums being reserved only for constituencies.

“Before building a college, we will assess the student capacity in nearby high schools. If found viable, we will proceed with the construction,” he explained.

Sarma assured that education would remain a priority, saying, “Parents and guardians need not worry about their children's future - education will be taken care of by ‘Mama’.”

On the welfare front, he reiterated the government's flagship schemes such as Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, among others. Here are the key highlights:

Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMMUA) to empower women entrepreneurs.

to empower women entrepreneurs. Electricity bill reduction : A Rs1 reduction, with a possibility of further cuts by November.

: A Rs1 reduction, with a possibility of further cuts by November. PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana : 12 lakh farmers in Assam will continue receiving financial assistance.

: 12 lakh farmers in Assam will continue receiving financial assistance. Increase in crop prices : “We have taken a step in increasing the price of rice grains and mustard seeds to benefit farmers,” he declared.

: “We have taken a step in increasing the price of rice grains and mustard seeds to benefit farmers,” he declared. Jan Dhan & Arunodoi schemes: From 18 lakh to 40 lakh women now receive financial support under the Arunodoi scheme. “Padma Hazarika informed me that 2,000-3,000 women in Naduar are yet to be included. Today, I assure that every eligible woman will be covered,” he promised.

In a bid to reduce living costs, the government will now provide lentils, salt, and sugar at subsidized rates, in addition to free rice under the ration card scheme. “No person in Assam should go to bed hungry,” Sarma highlighted.

Encouraging self-sustenance, CM Sarma urged people to explore dairy farming and agriculture. “Occupations like milk production and farming are crucial for Assam’s self-reliance. We must embrace these sectors to build a prosperous state,” he said.