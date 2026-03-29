Nabin signals BJP hat-trick in Assam, attacks Congress ‘black chapter’

Margherita, Mar 29: With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, political activity has intensified across constituencies, with the BJP stepping up its campaign in Upper Assam.

In a major show of strength, the party organised a massive rally at the Ledo Bazaar High School ground on Sunday, where BJP national president Nitin Nabin addressed a large gathering in support of Margherita candidate and sitting MLA Bhaskar Sharma.

Nabin was accorded a grand welcome on arrival, with senior party leaders present at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, particularly targeting the Congress for what he described as years of “vote bank politics” and lack of development.

“We need to remember the black chapter. At that time, there was no talk of development. People spoke only about violence and agitation,” he said, recalling his visits to Assam since 2009-10.

Contrasting the past with the present, he asserted that the state has witnessed significant transformation since the BJP-led government came to power in 2016.

“There is a clear wave of development across Assam today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has seen peace, stability and progress,” Nabin said.

Projecting confidence ahead of the polls, he claimed that the BJP is poised to return to power for a third consecutive term.

“We first formed the government under Sarbananda Sonowal, followed by Himanta Biswa Sarma. This time, we will form our third government under the leadership of CM Sarma,” he said.

Making a strong pitch for Bhaskar Sharma, BJP candidate from Margherita, Nabin urged voters to ensure his re-election with a decisive mandate, stressing that continuity in leadership was key to sustained development in Margherita.

“Sharma has earned the trust of the people through his work. For the all-round development of Margherita, it is important that he is re-elected with a record margin,” he added.

Nabin also touched upon issues of national security and illegal infiltration, asserting that the BJP government prioritises the interests of the people of Assam and the country.

He further highlighted welfare schemes and development initiatives, claiming that Assam has emerged as a state of opportunities under the BJP’s governance.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also joined the campaign, lending weight to the BJP’s outreach in the constituency.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.